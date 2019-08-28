Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Government plans tighter rules for social media brands like Facebook, TikTok, ShareChat

Updated : August 28, 2019 11:15 AM IST

The government is planning to impose higher levels of accountability on social media platforms.
It is considering to tell social media brands such as TikTok, Facebook and ShareChat that they will be legally liable for content that they have had a hand in either creating or curating.
Which means that even if there is the slightest fingerprint of a social media company on a piece of content, platforms cannot claim to be mere intermediaries and disclaim responsibility for consequences.
