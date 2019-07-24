#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Business

Government may tweak its proposed data privacy rules, says report

Updated : July 24, 2019 09:25 AM IST

Only critical data will be needed to be stored in the country once the changes are made, the report said.
The government officials, the report said, have claimed that the new changes will help ease the ongoing trade tensions between Delhi and Washington.
Government may tweak its proposed data privacy rules, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty CPSE index tanks 9% in 1 month. Is it still a good investment?

Nifty CPSE index tanks 9% in 1 month. Is it still a good investment?

Torrent Pharma shares jump 6% on strong Q1 results

Torrent Pharma shares jump 6% on strong Q1 results

M&M Financial shares plunge 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit slump

M&M Financial shares plunge 15% to 52-week low after Q1 profit slump

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV