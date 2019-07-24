Business
Government may tweak its proposed data privacy rules, says report
Updated : July 24, 2019 09:25 AM IST
Only critical data will be needed to be stored in the country once the changes are made, the report said.
The government officials, the report said, have claimed that the new changes will help ease the ongoing trade tensions between Delhi and Washington.
