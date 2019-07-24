Government may tweak its proposed data privacy rules, says report

The government is likely to tweak its proposed rules on data privacy and localisation, reported The Economic Times.

Only critical data will be needed to be stored in the country once the changes are made, the report said citing people familiar with the development.

“The proposed (draft) Data Protection Bill will now be tweaked to allow personal information which is not ‘critical’ nor ‘sensitive’ to be stored and processed anywhere, while data classified as ‘critical’ should be kept only in India,” a senior government official was quoted as saying in the report.

The government officials, the report said, have claimed that the new changes will help ease the ongoing trade tensions between Delhi and Washington.