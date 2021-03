The government, on Friday (March 12), launched 'Mera Ration' mobile app, which will help citizens identify the the nearest fair price shop. By using the mobile app, ration card holders, especially migrant workers, can avail subsidised food grains from any fair price shops across the country. The mobile app will be very useful for those who have moved into a new locality or neighbourhood for livelihood.

The government supplies 5kg of subsidised food grains to each person per month through 5.4 lakh ration shops across the country. These subsidised food grains are supplied at Rs 1-3 per kg under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). It aids 81 crore people.

The beneficiaries can register their details through the mobile app. The system will automatically allocate the food grains they are entitled to.

The National Food Security Act beneficiaries can check the nearest fair price shop, details of their entitlement, record of the past six months and status of Aadhaar seeding.

The beneficiary does not need to ask the fair price shop dealer about his / her entitlement, because all these details will be available in the app.

The login can be done using the Aadhaar or ration card number.

App will be available in 14 languages soon

The android-based application, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), is currently in Hindi and English. Soon, it will be available in 14 languages. These 14 languages have been identified on the basis of where most migrant people move.

‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ system