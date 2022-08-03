Government blocks 348 apps for illegal transfer of user data

The government has blocked 348 mobile applications that were identified by the Union Home Ministry for transmitting users' information in an unauthorised manner to servers located outside the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said the apps are developed by various countries, including China.

"Based on the request from MHA, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has blocked those 348 mobile applications since such data transmissions infringe the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State," he said. There was no mention of the time period when these 348 apps were blocked by MeitY.

In 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned almost 60 Chinese apps and made the ban permanent in 2021. The list of apps included TikTok, e-commerce giant Shein, PUBG, UC Browser and more.

When the ban was first imposed, the government of India gave a chance to the companies to “explain their position on compliance with privacy and security requirements”.

PUBG was later brought back to the country and rebranded as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) but saw another ban after a report by a central intelligence agency and communication from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to MeitY.