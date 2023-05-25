English
Buy from ‘govt’s amazon’, ministries told as GeM aims big after crossing Rs 2-lakh-crore mark
By News18.com  May 25, 2023 9:40:55 AM IST (Published)

“As the mandate is to achieve 100% procurement through GeM, there shouldn’t be any planned procurement outside GeM,” a top official said, citing orders. The govt is seeking data from all ministries regarding projected procurement for FY 2023-24

The government has embarked on a major exercise asking all ministries to map their ‘procurement potential’ for the current fiscal and aim for maximum procurement through the Government E-Marketplace (GeM), popularly known as the ‘government’s Amazon’.

This comes after the GeM hit a record Rs 2-lakh-crore mark in the last fiscal in procurement of goods and services, double from the last fiscal, as the central and state governments chose the GeM for procurement. The GeM is now dreaming bigger, aiming for the Rs 3-lakh-crore mark in the current fiscal.
“Mapping of procurement potential is an important exercise being monitored at the highest level of the government,” a top government official has told News18.
