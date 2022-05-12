Smartphones, tablet, watch, and earbuds: Google’s basket is full of new offerings

We were half expecting Google to announce new hardware at the I/O — its two-day developer conference — but nothing could have prepared us for the slew of new products announced by the tech giant, some even more than a year away.

For starters, Google, as was widely anticipated, announced the Pixel 6a. Google's latest smartphone shares the same design language as its more power siblings — the 6 and the 6 Pro — but is priced at $449. For the moment, the phone will not be sold in India. The smartphone is powered by the same Tensor SoC as the 6 and 6 Pro, while its camera system also boasts of many of the same features that make the 6 series so good with photography — Real Tone, which represents all skin tones, Night Sight, which enhances low-light photography, and Magic Eraser in Google Photos, which allows users to "erase" elements of photos they do not want.

The Pixel 6a. (Image: Google) The Pixel 6a. (Image: Google)

After months of rumours and leaks, Google finally announced the much anticipated Pixel Watch. According to Google, the watch features a circular, domed design, a tactile crown, recycled stainless steel and customisable bands that easily attach. The watch will run on Wear OS and will feature fitness tools powered by Fitbit. The watch will also serve as an extension of the Pixel smartphones, allowing users to leave their handsets at home.

The Pixel Watch. (Image: Google) The Pixel Watch. (Image: Google)

Google also announced the Pixel Buds Pro, a direct competitor to Apple's Airpods Pro. The truly wireless stereo earbuds boast of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). "We built our ANC with a custom 6-core audio chip that runs Google-developed algorithms — all tuned by our in-house audio engineering team — and custom speakers," the company said.

The Pixel Buds Pro use Google's proprietary Silent Seal technology to compensate for the fact that the silicone tips may not properly seal everyone's ears. This technology, according to Google, will "help maximise the amount of noise that’s cancelled", while built-in sensors "will measure the pressure in your ear canal to make sure you’re comfortable even during long listening sessions". The earbuds also feature a "Transparency mode" — similar to AirPods Pro — that lets ambient noise in so that the user can stay aware of their surroundings without losing any sound quality.

Later this year, Google said Pixel Buds Pro will also support spatial audio, which simulates a surround sound system while a user is watching compatible videos. The Pixel Buds Pro charge wirelessly and can provide up to 11 hours of listening time or up to seven hours with ANC turned on.

The Pixel Buds Pro. (Image: Google) The Pixel Buds Pro. (Image: Google)

Google went a step further and teased the Pixel 7 series, with an all new camera housing design, and the Pixel Tablet, which at the moment only exists as vapourware or as a prototype on some Google engineer's desk. The tablet is touted to launch in 2023, while there is no release window for the Pixel 7 series.

