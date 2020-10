Google announced the rebranding of the G Suite to “Workspace” with new features and major visual changes. The tech giant has replaced its iconic envelope with something more colourful that blends in with other Google products. The new Gmail logo is now a letter ‘M’ with Google’s trademark colours.

This new design is a part of Google’s plan to merge its products including Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar. These other products have also gone through logo changes and all of them look quite similar now as opposed to before.

The new Workspace aims to align software suite to withstand the challenges of remote work. In their new blog post, Google mentions, "Google Workspace gives people a familiar, fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed in this new reality whether you're in an office, working from home, on the frontlines, or engaging with customers."

This change made to Gmail’s iconic logo wasn’t an easy one. With regular testing and feedback, the team redesigned Gmail's logo along with other products.