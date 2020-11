A large number of smartphone users upgrade to or purchase the latest device that usually comes at a higher price. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) often tie-up with credit card companies and banks to allow users long-term payment options that make buying a premium smartphone easy on the pockets of consumers.

However, multiple users of these high-end smartphones end-up defaulting on repayments, or fail to pay up due to various reasons, following which the creditor resorts to recovery measures.

Now, internet giant Google has reportedly come up with an app that will allow banks or credit card companies to block certain functions of the phone in case of a default. The app is called Device Lock Controller and is listed on the Play Store under the Google LLC label.

Reports suggest that the app can allow banks or credit card companies to lock a device or shut certain functions if a user misses out on paying an installment.

XDA Developers quoted a Google spokesperson and said the app was launched in collaboration with a Kenyan carrier called Safaricom. In a blog post, Google said Safaricom's new "Lipa Mdogo Mdogo" (“Pay Bit by Bit”) financing plan allows Kenyans to purchase a new Android Go Edition smartphone in affordable installments and Safaricom's FAQ page says that the carrier can "lock the device" if a user fails to repay a device four days past the due date.

Moreover, Google clarified that the app was erroneously uploaded on the Play Store. Google has confirmed that the Device Lock Controller app should not have been listed on the Google Play Store.