Google's enterprise Gmail suffers outage in India, later restored
Updated : August 16, 2019 06:29 PM IST
Some users in India faced problems while refreshing, sending and receiving emails on the secure, private and ad-free email service.
Apart from the enterprise Gmail edition, which is a part of Google's GSuite, it is not yet known if any other service by the Internet giant such as Google Drive or YouTube was affected by the disruption.
