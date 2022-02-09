Google Year In Search 2021: Indians searched most for EVs, hybrid workplaces and medical consultations

Last year saw Indians take to the internet for solutions to hybrid lifestyles, finances and sustainability, including electric mobility, according to Google's annual Year in Search report.

As per the report, the ongoing pandemic has had a role to play in how Indians adapted to the new normal and how we lived, learned, shopped, and worked. The report said Indians have become adept at " leveraging internet access to make more informed choices and better decisions". The report added that the surge in internet user base in the country over the past two years has led to millions of new Google searches per day across several categories.

In a press release, Sapna Chadha, Vice-President (Marketing), Google India & Southeast Asia, said the report provides insight into Indians' preference for a digital-first life.

Also read:

"As people become increasingly adept online, Search has become their ‘go-to’ for making sense of a hybrid world in which more and more services and solutions are also now online. Businesses will need to take a proactive role in responding to this transition

The report stated that there was an approximately 350 percent increase in interest in “hybrid workplaces”, alongside a roughly 80 percent rise in “online doctor consultations”. Online commerce too saw growth, with a record 533 percent increase in search interest for “D2C brands”.

Further, people have become more conscious of online safety and misinformation in 2021, according to the report, which stated that there was an 80 percent increase in fact-checking, misinformation and fake news, and a 27 percent increase in searches to improve privacy. The report said there was also an 80% increase in searches for brands' official store, which hinted at Indians' growing consciousness over authenticity.

Interest in health insurance for family grew by 44 percent, the report stated, adding that there was a 27 percent increase in searches for physical, emotional and mental health wellbeing, and a 70% surge in searches for “pet-friendly” spaces. "Search interest for conscious consumerism is on the rise with interest in 'sustainable’ being the highest in the last five years, for 'electric scooter' growing by 230 percent," the report added.

There was also a fair increase in searches, especially from non-metros, for local language content, especially on YouTube for songs and videos, and in searches for translations.

"The year also saw people’s reliance on digital for broader inclusion increase with a focus on finances, investment, jobs, and income," the report said, adding that there was a 33 percent increase searches for “jobs for women”, 25 percent rise in "loans for women", and a 30 percent increase in searches for "women rights" and "equal pay".