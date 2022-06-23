Google is going to pay the Wikimedia Foundation, the parent company of Wikipedia, to provide the most accurate information on its search engine. The company has said that Google is one of the first companies to test its commercial enterprise service.

Wikipedia for the longest time has been the go-to source of information for most people. However, being an open-source platform, the information is not 100 percent reliable and with this tie-up, Google is hoping to change that.

Google uses the data from Wikipedia in various forms, the most prominent being its “knowledge panels” that appear on the right side of a results page.

Wikimedia Enterprise, which was launched in 2021, lets its users (like Google) consume their data more efficiently. This regulates how the information is being sent out and what information is being sent out, instead of users having to rely on huge dumps of data and publicly available APIs (application programming interfaces) to get information from Wikipedia’s web pages.

Through this, the company hopes to prevent the spread of unreliable and inaccurate data.

While Google has made huge donations to the company in the past, this is the first time it has signed on as a customer. Apart from Google, Wikimedia Foundation announced that Internet Archive has also onboarded as a customer.

As far as the end-users go, it is hard to say as of now if they would notice any changes at all. More often than not, Wikipedia is one of the first results Google shows on any given subject. This collaboration, more than anything else, will ensure that all the data that users consume through Wikipedia is on point and reliable.