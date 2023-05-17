Google warns developers against flouting its Play Store billing policies

Google said developers have had 'considerable time to make the necessary changes to their apps,' and that any violations will attract action, including app rejection, removal, suspension.

Google on Tuesday, May 16, told all developers hosting apps on its Play Store to abide by the new billing policies effective from April 26, 2023, or risk having their applications removed from the platform.

In a blog post, the Android maker said, "We're respectfully following the CCI’s October 2022 order, and in compliance with that order, we expanded user choice billing to all developers in India and updated our policy that went into effect starting April 26, 2023."