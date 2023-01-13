Google vs CCI: Tech giant says antitrust order will harm users, increase smartphone prices

In a blog post, Google said the "CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country", while adding that it is "appealing these directions before Indian courts".

Technology giant Google on Friday said the Competition Commission of India's antitrust directives regarding how Android is licensed will increase harm to the users while also making smartphones less affordable. As per the order, Google will have to allow third-party app stores on its operating system, which has a 97 percent market share in India, as well as not force smartphone makers to use its own applications by default.

In a blog post, Google said the "CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country", while adding that it is "appealing these directions before Indian courts".

In the post, which is addressed directly to users , the tech giant said over the past 15 years, through Android’s free open source software and suite of high quality apps, Google has helped device manufacturers make smartphones more affordable by a vast margin. "Today, any user can get their hands on a fully functional smartphone at less than Rs. 6000 from numerous brands," the company said.

"For a country like India, where the cost of adoption is the biggest barrier to digitisation, this has had profound implications. More users have incentivised more developers, and each of those developers achieve immediate scale by writing a single app for Android," the company said.

Now, the CCI's directive, Google said, " harms the consistent and predictable ecosystem that has benefitted users and developers" as d evices built on incompatible ‘forks of Android’ would prevent Google from securing those devices, as "these versions will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides", leaving "users of those devices exposed to cybercrime, bugs, and malware".

These include predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. "While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources," the company added.

Further, Google said as incompatible Android forks will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides, security responsibilities for these devices will instead fall onto the OEMs, who will need to invest extensively in creating consistent, all-year-round security upgrades themselves. "This will result in higher costs for the OEMs, and consequently, more expensive devices for Indian consumers," Google added.

This will also harm developers, Google said, as currently, under Android’s compatibility programme, "when developers write apps for Android, the apps can immediately access Android’s vast base of users. This allows even small developers to compete with large developers across the whole Android ecosystem ... i n a forked Android environment, small developers will be forced to prioritize which of the ‘forks’ they write and maintain apps for ... t hey will no longer have the level playing field they have today."

Also read: Google warns Android growth in India will stall due to antitrust order

"This will be highly damaging not only for developers, but also consumers, who will be prevented from accessing important online services, simply because developers may be unable to make the investments necessary to develop apps for their device," Google added.

"This is sobering for innovation in the Indian digital ecosystem, whose greatest success stories are of small disruptors creating a better product and winning the user," the company warned.

"India is at a juncture where we must come together to bring down barriers to access and make safe and secure smartphones available to all, supported by a flourishing digital ecosystem. Foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by OEMs, developers and the industry overall," Google added.

Also read: Google is bringing new features to older versions of Android