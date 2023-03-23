Google users express dismay after several services face outage

According to Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages, the Google outage has over 2,000 reports after 11 AM. On Twitter, several users posted screenshots that showed a 502 error on their Gmail sign in page.
Tech giant Google's services were hit on Thursday as several users faced issues with logging into several of its services including YouTube, Drive, Gmail and others.
While 82 percent of the users said it was a server connection, 12 percent had login issues and 6 percent said they faced trouble receiving mail. On Twitter, several users posted screenshots that showed a 502 error on their Gmail sign in page.
Several users took to Twitter to express their dismay.
Earlier this month, Elon Musk led Twitter experienced a service outage affecting thousands of users as many reported difficulty accessing links from the social media platform to external websites.
First Published: Mar 23, 2023 12:33 PM IST
