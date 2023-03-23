Google users express dismay after several services face outage

According to Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages, the Google outage has over 2,000 reports after 11 AM. On Twitter, several users posted screenshots that showed a 502 error on their Gmail sign in page.

Tech giant Google's services were hit on Thursday as several users faced issues with logging into several of its services including YouTube, Drive, Gmail and others.

According to Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages, the Google outage has over 2,000 reports after 11 AM.

User reports indicate Google is having problems since 11:22 AM IST. https://t.co/SdqzeCki60 RT if you're also having problems #Googledown — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) March 23, 2023 While 82 percent of the users said it was a server connection, 12 percent had login issues and 6 percent said they faced trouble receiving mail. On Twitter, several users posted screenshots that showed a 502 error on their Gmail sign in page. While 82 percent of the users said it was a server connection, 12 percent had login issues and 6 percent said they faced trouble receiving mail. On Twitter, several users posted screenshots that showed a 502 error on their Gmail sign in page.

Several users took to Twitter to express their dismay.

Google Workspace, Gmail, Google Docs - all seem to be down. Forced break from work. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pbN2ce562M — Raymond Rozario (@BasicallyRay) March 23, 2023

