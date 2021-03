Tech giant Google has announced that it will support 10 lakh women entrepreneurs in rural India through business tutorials, digital tools and mentorship.

Besides, Google has decided to provide $25 million in overall funding to non-profits and social organisations working for the economic empowerment of girls and women globally. The initiative will be set in motion under a global Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls, to be launched soon.

With the aim to support women in rural India pursue their ambitions and improve livelihoods through entrepreneurship, Google is introducing a ‘Women Will’ web platform, on the basis of learning from the ‘Internet Saathi’ programme.

During a recent virtual edition of Google for India event — Women Will — Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the success of the Internet Saathi programme has shown how digital literacy and access can help women reach their full potential and improve livelihoods. “Based on this success, we are announcing to help 1 million women in rural villages become entrepreneurs.”

Available in English and Hindi, the 'Women Will' platform has a curriculum on turning an interest into a business, managing an enterprise, and promoting it for growth. The platform will provide guidance and support to women who want to convert an existing hobby or talent such as tailoring, beauty services, tuition and food processing into some income. To begin with, the platform would work with 2,000 women trainers known as Internet Saathis.

“Not only will they use technology to make their lives better but (also) for their families and their communities,” said Pichai, recounting a childhood experience.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Pichai said his mother would invite neighbours to use the rotary phone. “Sometimes it felt like the whole neighbourhood was in our living room, connecting with the loved ones,” said Pichai.

Internet Saathi is helping narrow the digital gender divide in India. The programme was designed to impart digital literacy to women across 3,00,000 villages in India. In its six-year journey, this joint effort with Tata Trusts has had a cascading impact on over 3 crore women across rural India.