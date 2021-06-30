Google to soon roll out OTP auto delete option for India users

Home

    Google will soon introduce an India-specific update that will allow its messages app to automatically delete one-time passwords (OTPs) and help keep your inbox clean.

    Google will soon introduce an India-specific update that will allow its messages app to automatically delete one-time passwords (OTPs) and help keep your inbox clean. It will also sort messages into categories the same way it does for Gmail.
    The Google messaging app will use machine learning to sort out SMS texts into various categories such as personal transactions, OTPs, offers and the standard regular personal messages.
    In the case of transaction messages, it will be filtered into a separate tab and will also divide conversations from saved and unsaved numbers.
    In a blog post last year, Google had mentioned they have now introduced an expanded spam protection module to help reduce the volumes of unwanted or spam messages by moving them into a spam folder.
    With this new update, OTP messages will automatically delete after 24 hours. One has to just tap continue when the suggestion comes on the screen to confirm your selection. The new tools are optional and can be managed in the settings for Android phones running version 8 and above.
    With so many texts demanding the user’s attention, this feature will help sort out wanted from the unwanted.
    Bharti to invest additional Rs 3,700 cr into OneWeb; to become largest shareholder

