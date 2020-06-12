  • SENSEX
Google now allows you to find COVID-19 testing centers on Search, Assistant, and Maps

Updated : June 12, 2020 01:41 PM IST

Google is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with information on authorised testing labs.
This new feature is available in English and eight other languages in India — Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.
On Google Maps, when users search for keywords like “COVID testing” or “coronavirus testing” they will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements.
