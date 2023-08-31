Google to launch Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at October event: Check date and key details

A day after Apple sent invites for the launch event of iPhone 15 series, Google officially announced the release date for its upcoming smartphone series- the Pixel 8. The Google Pixel 8 series launch event is scheduled for October 4.

According to reports, the “Made by Google” event will be an in-person event this year. The launch is scheduled to be held in New York City and will also be live-streamed on Google’s YouTube channel at 10 AM ET or 7:30 PM IST.

There will be two new smartphones in the series – the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro . Apart from these smartphones, Google is expected to launch the second generation of the Pixel Watch, dubbed Pixel Watch 2, reported Times of India.

The upcoming smartphones were spotted on Google’s website. The design and look of both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to maintain their design with little alterations. There are minimal differences as the curved display of the Pixel Pro is now expected to be a flat one like the previous model. The smartphone’s back was seen in a Porcelain colour on the website.

Both models of the Google Pixel 8 series may be powered by Google's third-generation chipset, the Tensor G3. As of now, it is expected that the coming Pixel smartphones will feature minor upgrades in camera. The Google Pixel 8 will have a new 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor t hat can capture 35 per cent more light than the GN1 sensor in the previous models. Pixel 8 Pro may feature a new 64MP ultra-wide sensor.

Reportedly, the Pixel 8 is expected to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate while Pixel 8 Pro may get a 6.7-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Google’s new smartphones may also feature battery upgrades as the Pixel 8 will have a 4,485 mAH battery while Pixel 8 Pro will get a 4,950 mAH battery. In addition to that, the upcoming phones will also have faster charging capabilities.

The devices will include 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage options. An ultrasonic in-display finger sensor and wireless charging are also expected in the models.