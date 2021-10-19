Google to launch Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro smartphones today; here’s what to expect

Following months of speculation, Google will finally launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones today. The Pixel Fall Launch event will start at 10.30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed and can also be watched on Google's YouTube channel.

Initially, both Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 will only be available in eight countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. So far, there is no clarity on when these devices are to be launched in India, China, Middle East, and other European countries.

Here is what we know so far:

As evident from posters and thumbnails on social media pages of Google, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 will have a unique camera module strip running across the device, giving it a vintage look. While the Pixel 6 Pro model will sport triple rear cameras, the Pixel 6 smartphone is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup.

Both the smartphones will run on Android 12 and are powered by Google's home-grown Tensor SoC (integrated circuit). The devices, according to estimates, will be 80 percent faster than the Pixel 5 series, which runs on Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with the Titan M2 security chip.

In another similarity, the two new smartphones will feature a dual-tone design. Additionally, both the Pixel 6 devices will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and will be dust and water-resistant. Both Pixel 6 smartphones will offer facial recognition and fast charging.

Besides, Pixel 6 Pro is likely to sport a 6.7-inch LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) OLED display, offering a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. On the other hand, Pixel 6 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate.

According to leaks, Google Pixel 6 (128GB) will cost about Rs 56,200 in Europe and Rs 45,900 in the US. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) is likely to cost Rs 77,900 in Europe and Rs 67,500 in the US.