Google to finally unveil Pixel 7 smartphones on October 6

By Vijay Anand

Mini Given that Google showed off the Pixel 7 back at its developers conference, I/O, back in May, we will now see the phone in all its glory — the redesigned camera housing, new colours, and exact specifications including a second generation Tensor SoC (system-on-a-chip).

Google has announced the reveal date for its next generation smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The flagship phones will be launched on October 6, just a under month after the launch of the latest iPhones.

This announcement follows leaks, speculations, leaked product videos and more.

In all likelihood, these phones will run Android 13 straight out of the box, as their predecessors (the still-excellent Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a).

It's all coming together.Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

It's not just the smartphones. Google, while tweeting the announcement, also hinted at the Pixel Watch, something that was widely anticipated.

This puts the Google 6a in a weird spot. Should be considered previous generation dsue ti its "6" name, or should it considered a cousin of the current generation as it launched just over a month ago.

As I note in my review , the Pixel 6a, is a good device. Despite its middling specs, it delivers a top-notch experience — the odd hiccup aside — for a device of its size. Most of the technological under-the-hood wizardry is thanks to Google's flagship processor, the Tensor, which powers all the 6 series devices. Because of the tensor, despite only 6 GB of RAM, the Pixel 6a performs like a champ.

Expect more of the same — or even better — when the Pixel 7 series are the new kids of the block.