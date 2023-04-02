Google targets employee perks in latest drive to lower costs

Google CFO Ruth Porat sent the memo to Google employees on Friday, March 31, informing them that the company would be reducing several perks as part of its cost-cutting drive.

Google has announced a series of cost-cutting measures that will affect its famous employee perks. A leaked memo from Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, has revealed that the IT giant is looking for ways to reallocate funds amid an economic downturn. The memo was first reported by Business Insider.

Google CFO Ruth Porat sent the memo to Google employees on Friday, March 31, informing them that the company would be reducing several perks as part of its cost-cutting drive.

Some of Google’s micro kitchens will be shuttered or consolidated. The micro kitchens, which serve free snacks and drinks, and some on-campus cafes may be closed on days when they see lower footfall. These changes “will reduce food waste and be better for the environment,” the memo said.

The company will also trim costs by shifting the schedules of fitness classes and by discontinuing its spending on company-provided personal equipment like laptops. “Because equipment is a significant expense for a company of our size, we’ll be able to save meaningfully here,” the memo said.

“We set a high bar for industry-leading perks, benefits and office amenities, and will continue that into the future. However, some programs need to evolve for how Google works today,” it added.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed the changes to The New York Post. “As we’ve publicly stated, we have a company goal to make durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency,” the statement said. “As part of this, we’re making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits and amenities.”

These cost-cutting measures come after Google laid off around 12,000 employees from its offices worldwide, reducing its workforce by 6 percent.