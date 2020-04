Google will make its video conferencing platform, Meet, free for everyone. Earlier, the platform was available only for enterprise and education customers. However, the company announced on Wednesday that anyone with an email account will be able to use the platform.

Meet will allow meetings with up to 100 people and with no cut off time for meetings, unlike Zoom where customers with basic access cannot have meetings that last beyond an hour. However, Google could apply the same time restriction after September 30.

With the coronavirus lockdowns in place in regions across the globe, Zoom has become the video conferencing tool of choice for users. It has seen its usage climb thirty-fold compared to last December. However, there are concerns about the safety features of the app. Further, Zoombombing, the phenomenon when unintended users enter random chats to disrupt, has drawn it bad press.

In contrast, Google has placed its platform as a beacon of safety and security.

In a blog announcing the development, Google said: “Meet operates on a secure foundation, keeping users safe, data secure, and information private—including between patients and caregivers.”

User attempting to enter a meeting will only be allowed if the host approves.