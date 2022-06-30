Google's Switch to Android app now works with all non-Pixel devices

Google’s Switch to Android app, which was initially limited to Google Pixel devices, is now available to all smartphones running Android 12. Released earlier this year, this is an important app for someone moving from an iPhone to an Android device.

The free iOS app makes it easier for users to switch their data from one device to another. It initiates a transfer process by displaying a QR Code on the iPhone. Once you scan the code, you can start transferring photos, videos, contacts, and even calendar events to your Android device. You can do it either wirelessly or through a cable connecting both phones. Using a cable will transfer heavy data faster than wirelessly.

You can also move your WhatsApp chats from one device to another, which was impossible before this. You will be asked to launch your WhatsApp during the process to transfer all your chat backup and media.

In case you are moving to an iPhone from an Android device, you can use the Move to iOS app to transfer all your data, including WhatsApp backup. The app has been helping users make the move since 2015.

Also read: