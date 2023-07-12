Google sued for allegedly stealing data from millions of users to train its AI models

The lawsuit states that Google “has been secretly stealing everything ever created and shared on the internet by hundreds of millions of Americans” and using the data to train its AI products.

Google was reportedly served a class-action lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that the company stole data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

According to CNN, the proposed lawsuit against Google , its parent company Alphabet, and its AI subsidiary DeepMind was filed in a federal court in California and was brought by Clarkson Law Firm.

The law firm also filed a similar suit against OpenAI in June.