Google has updated its policy guidance on gamified loyalty programs that are based on monetary transaction in the app and offer prizes of cash or other real-world value, based on feedback from developers globally.

The tech giant highlighted that app developers in India are building features and services unique to the country. Keeping this in mind, Google is clarifying and simplifying the policies around loyalty programs and features. As part of the first policy update of 2021, Google is providing more clarity on policy requirements for loyalty program disclosures and features. According to the updated policy, developers who are implementing gamified loyalty programs, from using features such as a spin-the-wheel experience, or a guessing game, or a 1:1 point redemption, will now find more clarity on the policy requirements as they implement these methods to drive loyalty among their users.

In a recent blog posted by Google, Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said, "While we do not allow Real Money Gambling apps on the Play Store in India, we remain committed to engaging with industry and government bodies as they deliberate on measures that will best support this industry."

More details about the policy will be available on the global Play Policy Center late on January 28. CNBC-TV18 will update this story once the highlights are released.

Last year, Google's policy of mandating in-app purchases or purchase of apps to be routed through Google Play Billing System and its 30 percent commission on in-app purchases created quite a stir. At TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2021 Sameer Samat, VP- Android & Google Play, Google said, "I spent a lot of time deliberating with CEOs and Founders in India, who shared constructive feedback. One area where developers felt we could have been clearer was the gamification on loyalty programs." He added, "One concrete update coming from our end is that we are clarifying some of the policies with validated inputs from developers globally."

Addressing the 30 percent commission on in-app purchases issue, Samat said, "Many developers thought this was a new requirement and many thought that it applied to them, when it did not. This has been our policy for over eight years, so we clarified it globally. He reiterated that this only applies for 3 percent apps and of these 98 percent are already compliant."

How Google Play works