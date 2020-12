Google services including Gmail, Youtube, Google Docs went down at approximately 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time.

The website, downdetector.co.uk which tracks sites which face outages, showed that there was a spike for Google services dropping around this time.

Google hasn't released a statement yet but when contacted by CNBC-TV18, said that an investigation regarding this was underway.

The problem seemed related to the authentication tools of the tech giant. These tools, like Gmail and Calendar that do not work without logging in, were inaccessible entirely. Third-party services were accessible for already logged-in users but new sign-in was not possible.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

As of now, Gmail has started working but with some features like contacts disabled. YouTube also seems to be back up.