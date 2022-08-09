Google Search hit by global outage; thousands of users affected

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Network intelligence company ThousandEyes Inc has said that Google outage was reported from more than 40 countries, including the United States, parts of South America, Europe, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Israel, Japan and some other parts of Asia.

World's largest search engine Google showed an error message to thousands of users across the world on Tuesday, outage tracking website Downdetector.com has confirmed. Users also reported problems with Gmail, Google Maps and Google Images.

The major international outage started at 6:42 am Indian Standard Time (2:12 am British Summer Time). However, the outage lasted only for about an hour or so.

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc is yet to issue a statement on the outage.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, more than 40,000 incidents of users getting an error message took place within a short span of time. People trying to make a Google search were met with a 502 or 500 error.

“The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request,” read an error page.

Some users took to Twitter to report the outage. A Twitter user by the name @RyanBakerSLO said, "Had a Google search engine error for the first time ever. The engine was totally down. It's so rare the first thing I did was come to Twitter to see if anything major is going on with the web. Conspiracy theories here we come!"

Had a Google search engine error for the first time ever. The engine was totally down. It's so rare the first thing I did was come to Twitter to see if anything major is going on with the web. Conspiracy theories here we come! #google #error — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerSLO) August 9, 2022

Another Twitter user " @deedeelacraze " sarcastically wrote, "How is google down?! This is it, this is the apocalypse."

How is google down?! This is it, this is the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/CtaGXY1709 — ✨Deedee LaCraze✨ (@deedeelacraze) August 9, 2022

Google is the most visited website on the Internet. It processes more than 8.5 billion searches every day and holds 91.9 percent of the market share.