Google rolls out dark mode for Search on desktop; here’s how to get it

Google dark mode for Search is now available for desktop users. This comes after the company officially rolled out the night mode for its Search apps on Android and iOS in May last year, The dark theme, which has been in test mode for quite a while now, can be used while surfing the internet on laptops or desktops . But it will be fully available only in the coming weeks, Google has informed users.

Google has been testing the dark theme for web search since February. A user preferring to use the dark mode will have three options to choose from -- dark, light, and device default. The device default theme or option will work as per the computer or laptop’s default appearance setting while the dark mode will sport a greyish-black tone.

The dark theme will be available for Google’s homepage, search result page and search settings. Making this announcement, Google's product support manager Hung F said, the dark theme is now available for Google search pages on desktops.

One can turn on the dark theme for Google search on desktop by following these steps:

After typing out Google search on any web browser in your desktop, click on the settings option placed in the top right corner.

After selecting the Search settings options, one can see an appearance option. Click on the appearance option and the three options -- dark, light and device default will be visible. One can choose any of these three and click on the save button at the bottom.

As per 9to5Google, this feature is being tested for mobile devices as well. However, what you set on the desktop does not sync to mobile. Also, there is an option to directly switch on the dark theme from the settings option.