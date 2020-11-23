Smart Tech
Google rolls out chat feature on RCS-based messages service
Updated : November 23, 2020 11:40 AM IST
Messages by Google already lets users start a video call from the conversation, message from the web, and use helpful features like Smart Reply while protecting people from spam.
End-to-end encryption ensures that no one, including Google and third parties, can read the content of your messages.
This functionality will roll out to beta testers beginning this month and continue into next year.