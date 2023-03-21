Breaking News
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
Google rolls out 5G support for Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 devices in March update

Google rolls out 5G support for Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 devices in March update

By Pihu Yadav  Mar 21, 2023 5:40:43 PM IST (Published)

Google announced on Monday that it has started rolling out 5G functionality on the Pixel 6 lineup — Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a — in India. However, apart from the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 6 series was not officially launched in the country.

Google announced on Monday that it has started rolling out 5G functionality on the Pixel 6 lineup — Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a — in India. However, apart from the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 6 series was not officially launched in the country.

This comes after the tech giant rolled out the service for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users on Airtel and Jio with the March update last week which also included faster Night Sight, Direct My Call and more features.
To access 5G on your Pixel 6 or newer device, you will need to update your system. To do so, go to Settings < System < System Update, download and install the software update.
Also Read: Google Pixel 7a: Leaks reveal upgraded 8GB RAM, single SIM slot, better camera and more
Once the installation is completed, go to Settings < Network and internet < SIM < Preferred network type and select 5G.
The 5G icon should appear on your status bar, indicating that the service is now active. Note that you do not need a new SIM for 5G services from either Airtel or Jio, both are providing support on the already existing 4G SIM cards.
Airtel 5G is available in 265 cities across India and Jio True 5G in 406 cities.
Also Read: Google announces new features for Pixel devices including faster Night Sight, Direct My Call and more
