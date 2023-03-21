Google rolls out 5G support for Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 devices in March update

Google announced on Monday that it has started rolling out 5G functionality on the Pixel 6 lineup — Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a — in India. However, apart from the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 6 series was not officially launched in the country.

This comes after the tech giant rolled out the service for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users on Airtel and Jio with the March update last week which also included faster Night Sight, Direct My Call and more features.

To access 5G on your Pixel 6 or newer device, you will need to update your system. To do so, go to Settings < System < System Update , download and install the software update.

Once the installation is completed, go to Settings < Network and internet < SIM < Preferred network type and select 5G.

The 5G icon should appear on your status bar, indicating that the service is now active. Note that you do not need a new SIM for 5G services from either Airtel or Jio, both are providing support on the already existing 4G SIM cards.