Google rolls out 5G support for Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 devices in March update

Google announced on Monday that it has started rolling out 5G functionality on the Pixel 6 lineup — Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a — in India. However, apart from the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 6 series was not officially launched in the country.
This comes after the tech giant rolled out the service for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users on Airtel and Jio with the March update last week which also included faster Night Sight, Direct My Call and more features.
To access 5G on your Pixel 6 or newer device, you will need to update your system. To do so, go to Settings < System < System Update, download and install the software update.
Once the installation is completed, go to Settings < Network and internet < SIM < Preferred network type and select 5G.
The 5G icon should appear on your status bar, indicating that the service is now active. Note that you do not need a new SIM for 5G services from either Airtel or Jio, both are providing support on the already existing 4G SIM cards.
Airtel 5G is available in 265 cities across India and Jio True 5G in 406 cities.
