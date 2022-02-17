Google rewards Indore techie Rs 65 crore under 'bug bounty' programme

Indore-based techie Aman Pandey has been awarded Rs 65 crore by Google for being the top researcher in its Vulnerability Reward Program last year. Pandey discovered 232 vulnerabilities in Android in 2021.

In a blog post, Google said the cybersecurity researcher and Founder and CEO of Bugsmirror had been reporting flaws since 2019 and identified and submitted over 280 valid vulnerabilities in the platform till now.

Pandey, a BTech graduate from NIT Bhopal, specialises in mobile app development, Java, software as a service, and product development. The techie has been working on security research for almost four years. His company Bugsmirror was also set up with the aim to secure people against cyber security threats.

“Programs like this (Google’s) helped not just research companies like ours, but even general users in understanding the importance of privacy and security research,” Pandey told indianexpress.com.

Google had allotted $8.7 million for the Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) in 2021. For Android, the tech giant had kept around $3 million (approximately Rs 22 crore) in rewards, almost twice the figure in 2020. The tech giant had awarded 119 researchers worldwide for finding critical flaws in the Android platform.

This is not the first time Google is awarding an Indian techie for finding valid problems on its platforms. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Apple often conduct vulnerability checks and reward other cybersecurity researchers for identifying software flaws in their products in a bid to keep users safe. These are popularly known as the ‘bugs bounty’ programmes.

In 2021, Google awarded Sohom Datta, a second-year engineering student at Manipal Institute of Technology, $3,132.7 (around Rs 2 lakh) for discovering flaws in its products under the Vulnerability Reward Program, The Times of India had reported. However, the report did not mention the vulnerability he had identified.

The year before, Kanpur-based Rahul Singh received two awards of $500 (around Rs 40,000) and $100 (around Rs 8,000) for discovering three bugs in Google products.

In 2017, Google had awarded Vishnu Prasad from Neyyattinkara, Kerala, $5,000 (around Rs 8.7 lakh) for discovering four bugs in its administrative page and Gmail. Among 1,500 bug hunters that year, Prasad ranked 46.