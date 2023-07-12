Google reportedly scraps AI chatbot app targeting Gen Z users

CNBC reported on Tuesday that the app “Bubble Characters” had been in the works since late 2021 and was “deprioritised” recently amid an internal reorganisation.

Google was reportedly working on an AI chatbot app targeted toward Gen Z that featured “interactive digital characters”. Think of it like Talking Tom but on AI steroids.

CNBC reported on Tuesday that the app, Bubble Characters, had been in the works since late 2021 and was “deprioritised” recently amid an internal reorganisation. The report also noted that typically when a project is deprioritised, it is basically dead in the water.

“The app’s description states that it featured ‘human-like’ conversations that ‘take action’ and are ‘interesting for Gen Z’. The conversations were powered by large language models, which are massive data sets used to understand and generate human-like text,” CNBC said.

Google is already being sued over “stealing” data from millions of users to train its language models in the US and an app like this for the digital natives would not have done much to help its case.

Gen Z is also a younger generation that spends most of its time online and on apps. According to a report by Business of Apps, the generation spends an average of four hours and 15 minutes per day on smartphones, primarily on social media apps, messaging apps, watching videos, or on search engines.

According to CNBC, the app features a “cartoon-like character’s friendly voice engaged in conversation, asked follow-up questions and even offered relationship advice”. Something that AI chatbots have been known to do for a while — very inappropriate pieces of advice in some cases.

The report also said that the chatbot is one of many AI-powered projects using Google's large language models in recent months. This does not come as a surprise when the company used ‘AI’ over 140 times in its two-hour I/O keynote.