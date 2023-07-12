Google reportedly scraps AI chatbot app targeting Gen Z users

CNBC reported on Tuesday that the app “Bubble Characters” had been in the works since late 2021 and was “deprioritised” recently amid an internal reorganisation.

Google was reportedly working on an AI chatbot app targeted toward Gen Z that featured “interactive digital characters”. Think of it like Talking Tom but on AI steroids.

The report also noted that typically when a project is deprioritised, it is basically dead in the water.

“The app’s description states that it featured ‘human-like’ conversations that ‘take action’ and are ‘interesting for Gen Z’. The conversations were powered by large language models, which are massive data sets used to understand and generate human-like text,” CNBC said.