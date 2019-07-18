Google removes stalker apps that may have spied on you
Updated : July 18, 2019 10:25 AM IST
Google has removed seven stalker apps that were available on its Play Store.
The apps were able to track the surveilled person's location, collect their contacts, SMS and call history.
