Google releases Android 13 (Go edition) for budget smartphones

By Pihu Yadav

Mini With Android 13 (Go edition), Google claims that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go.

Google on Wednesday announced the release of Android 13 (Go edition) for budget smartphones. In a statement, Google said that the Go edition of Android was introduced five years ago to help smartphones with limited storage and memory have a tailored experience of the core mobile platform.

With Android 13 (Go edition), Google claims that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go.

Here are the features that come with the release:

Get direct software updates

With Android 13 (Go edition), Google said it is bringing Google Play System Updates to Go devices. This could help devices to receive regular important software updates, outside of the major Android release. This will supposedly make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device.

Discover content just for you

The tech giant added that this release brings you the Discover feature, letting you swipe right from your home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

Tailor your phone’s look

The release also brings Material You to Android Go for the first time, which could allow users to customise their phone’s colour scheme to coordinate with their wallpaper. “When you set your wallpaper image, you’ll see four corresponding colour schemes to choose from. Besides making for a beautiful home screen, the dynamic colouring really helps make your smartphone feel unique to you,” the company added.

In addition to the new features that are tailored to the needs of Go users, this update is also said to bring some key Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more.

Also Read: Samsung announces a personalised One UI 5 and it looks familiar