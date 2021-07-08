Google rejects allegations as "meritless" after 36 US states file antitrust lawsuit

As many as 36 US states filed an antitrust lawsuit against tech titan Google and its parent company Alphabet on Wednesday in a California federal court.
Google, however, said it was strange that a group of state attorneys general chose to file a lawsuit attacking "a system that provides more openness and choice than others".
According to an online court docket, the states, including New York and Utah, alleged that Google Play mobile app store had indulged in anti-competitive behaviour.
Also read:
It also alleged that Google had restricted some downloads outside the Play store by using revenue-sharing incentives and contractual restrictions on cell phone manufacturers who use the Android operating system, thus discouraging them from setting up competing app stores.
Google’s defence
Calling it “meritless”, Google said the lawsuit is something that “ignores choice on Android and Google Play”.
The company, in a blog post, noted that they built Android to create more choices in mobile technology, not to restrict the mobile phone manufacturers. “Today, anyone, including our competitors, can customize and build devices with the Android operating system — for free."
"This complaint mimics a similarly meritless lawsuit filed by the large app developer, Epic Games, which has benefitted from Android’s openness by distributing its Fortnite app outside of Google Play,” the blog post read, adding that the tech giant competes vigorously and fairly.
Epic Games episode
Epic Games is suing both Google and Apple, as both the companies booted the popular game from their app stores last year after its attempt to avoid in-app purchase fees.
Google and Apple have been facing criticism for their monopoly among users and taking a large cut of the revenue generated by third-party apps on their phones.