Google rejects allegations as "meritless" after 36 US states file antitrust lawsuit

As many as 36 US states filed an antitrust lawsuit against tech titan Google and its parent company Alphabet on Wednesday in a California federal court.

Google, however, said it was strange that a group of state attorneys general chose to file a lawsuit attacking "a system that provides more openness and choice than others".

According to an online court docket, the states, including New York and Utah, alleged that Google Play mobile app store had indulged in anti-competitive behaviour.

According to Forbes, which has access to a copy of the 144-page complaint sent by the New York attorney general's office, the suit accuses Google of extracting excessively large fees for in-store purchases on Google Play, an app marketplace for Android phones.

It also alleged that Google had restricted some downloads outside the Play store by using revenue-sharing incentives and contractual restrictions on cell phone manufacturers who use the Android operating system, thus discouraging them from setting up competing app stores.

Google’s defence

Calling it “meritless”, Google said the lawsuit is something that “ignores choice on Android and Google Play”.

The company, in a blog post, noted that they built Android to create more choices in mobile technology, not to restrict the mobile phone manufacturers. “Today, anyone, including our competitors, can customize and build devices with the Android operating system — for free."

It added that if a user didn’t find the app of his or her choice in Google Play, he or she was free to download the app from a rival store or directly from a developer’s website. “We don’t impose the same restrictions as other mobile operating systems do."

"This complaint mimics a similarly meritless lawsuit filed by the large app developer, Epic Games, which has benefitted from Android’s openness by distributing its Fortnite app outside of Google Play,” the blog post read, adding that the tech giant competes vigorously and fairly.

Epic Games episode

Epic Games is suing both Google and Apple, as both the companies booted the popular game from their app stores last year after its attempt to avoid in-app purchase fees.

But Google and Apple said they restricted mobile app downloads and purchases to protect users’ security, and that the fees help cover the expense of running safe and modern app marketplaces.