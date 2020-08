Google says it has deleted more than 2,500 YouTube channels tied to China as part of its effort to weed out disinformation on the videosharing platform. The Alphabet-owned company said the channels were removed between April and June "as part of our ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China."

The channels generally posted "spammy, non-political content," but a small subset touched on politics, the company said in a quarterly bulletin on disinformation operations. Google did not identify the specific channels and provided few other details, except to link the videos to similar activity spotted by Twitter and to a disinformation campaign identified in April by social media analytics company Graphika.

The Chinese Embassy in the US didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Beijing has in the past denied allegations of spreading disinformation.

Disinformation seeded by foreign actors has emerged as a burning concern for American politicians and technologists alike since the 2016 presidential election, when Russian government-linked actors pumped hundreds of thousands of deceptive messages into the social media ecosystem.