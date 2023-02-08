Google presents: Live from Paris — What is this AI-focused event and where to watch it

Google presents: Live from Paris is focused on Google’s search and AI developments in Lens, Translate, Shopping, Maps and more.

Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT picked up its success, everyone wants a piece of that cake and Google is no different. Sources on the internet even go as far as to say that Google CEO Sundar Pichai rushed the launch of the company’s latest conversational AI service Bard, powered by its internal LaMDA AI model — a direct competitor to ChatGPT, which is massively backed by Microsoft.

Google is also holding a live event on February 8 called Google presents: Live from Paris, which is focused on Google’s search and AI developments.

What is it about?

According to an invite that The Verge received, the event is about how Google is “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need”.

The Verge also reported that the invite also had references to Google Lens, Translate, Shopping, and Maps.

While the event was announced last week, it is timing fits perfectly with Microsoft’s announcement of integrating ChatGPT with its search engine Bing, making the search more immersive and interactive.

Google has been in the AI business for far too long and having an artificially intelligent search just seems like the natural next step for the company.

When is it and how to watch it?

The event is on February 8 at 7.30 pm IST. It is likely to be 40 minutes long but could go up to an hour.