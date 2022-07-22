50 Google Play Store apps infected with Joker malware; here is the list

Recently, Zscaler, a cloud security company, released a report stating that its ThreatLabz team discovered several apps on the Google Play Store that were infected with Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families. The team immediately notified Google’s Android Security team and the apps were promptly removed from the platform.
ThreatLabz found over 50 apps that were infected with the Joker malware and have been downloaded over three lakh times combined. The applications fall into either one of the following categories:
Communication
Health
Personalization
Photography
Tools
The Zscaler report describes the Joker malware as one of the most prominent malware families targeting Android devices, that regularly modifies the malware’s trace signatures including updates to the code, execution methods, and payload-retrieving techniques. This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.
To stay safe from such malicious apps Zscaler strongly recommends not downloading any unnecessary, untrusted, and un-vetted apps on your Android device. Install the apps that have a known and reliable source, they usually have very high install numbers and positive reviews. Installing antivirus software on your phone is also very important as it keeps a track of such apps and alerts the user then and there.
Here is the list of all the infected apps, uninstall them right away:
Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan
Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver
Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus
Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms
Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages
Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger
Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang
Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard
Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera
Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy
Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting
Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard
Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms
Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers
Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec
Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard
Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard
Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf
Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free
Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard
Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy
Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards
Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage
Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo
Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor
Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message
All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator
Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages
Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji
Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator
All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate
Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages
Blood Pressure Diary - bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary
Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos
Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms
Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard
iMessager - start.me.messager
Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms
Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla
Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming
Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo
Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge
Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger
Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp
Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger
Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic
Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty
Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india
Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp
Social Message - com.colorsocial.message