50 Google Play Store apps infected with Joker malware; here is the list

Recently, Zscaler, a cloud security company, released a report stating that its ThreatLabz team discovered several apps on the Google Play Store that were infected with Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families. The team immediately notified Google’s Android Security team and the apps were promptly removed from the platform.
ThreatLabz found over 50 apps that were infected with the Joker malware and have been downloaded over three lakh times combined. The applications fall into either one of the following categories:
The Zscaler report describes the Joker malware as one of the most prominent malware families targeting Android devices, that regularly modifies the malware’s trace signatures including updates to the code, execution methods, and payload-retrieving techniques. This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.
To stay safe from such malicious apps Zscaler strongly recommends not downloading any unnecessary, untrusted, and un-vetted apps on your Android device. Install the apps that have a known and reliable source, they usually have very high install numbers and positive reviews. Installing antivirus software on your phone is also very important as it keeps a track of such apps and alerts the user then and there.
Here is the list of all the infected apps, uninstall them right away:
