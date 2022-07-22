    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    These Google Play Store have been infected with the Joker malware that steals SMS messages, contact lists, and device information. Check out the list below and uninstall immediately if you have any of the listed applications.

    50 Google Play Store apps infected with Joker malware; here is the list
    Recently, Zscaler, a cloud security company, released a report stating that its ThreatLabz team discovered several apps on the Google Play Store that were infected with Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families. The team immediately notified Google’s Android Security team and the apps were promptly removed from the platform.
    ThreatLabz found over 50 apps that were infected with the Joker malware and have been downloaded over three lakh times combined. The applications fall into either one of the following categories:
      • Communication
      • Health
      • Personalization
      • Photography
      • Tools
        • The Zscaler report describes the Joker malware as one of the most prominent malware families targeting Android devices, that regularly modifies the malware’s trace signatures including updates to the code, execution methods, and payload-retrieving techniques. This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.
        To stay safe from such malicious apps Zscaler strongly recommends not downloading any unnecessary, untrusted, and un-vetted apps on your Android device. Install the apps that have a known and reliable source, they usually have very high install numbers and positive reviews. Installing antivirus software on your phone is also very important as it keeps a track of such apps and alerts the user then and there.
        Here is the list of all the infected apps, uninstall them right away:
          • Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan
          • Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver
          • Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus
          • Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms
          • Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages
          • Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger
          • Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang
          • Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard
          • Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera
          • Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy
          • Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting
          • Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard
          • Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms
          • Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers
          • Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec
          • Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard
          • Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard
          • Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf
          • Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free
          • Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard
          • Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy
          • Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards
          • Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage
          • Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo
          • Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor
          • Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message
          • All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator
          • Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages
          • Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji
          • Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator
          • All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate
          • Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages
          • Blood Pressure Diary - bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary
          • Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos
          • Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms
          • Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard
          • iMessager - start.me.messager
          • Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms
          • Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla
          • Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming
          • Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo
          • Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge
          • Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger
          • Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp
          • Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger
          • Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic
          • Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty
          • Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india
          • Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp
          • Social Message - com.colorsocial.message
            • (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
