50 Google Play Store apps infected with Joker malware; here is the list

Recently, Zscaler, a cloud security company, released a report stating that its ThreatLabz team discovered several apps on the Google Play Store that were infected with Joker, Facestealer, and Coper malware families. The team immediately notified Google’s Android Security team and the apps were promptly removed from the platform.

ThreatLabz found over 50 apps that were infected with the Joker malware and have been downloaded over three lakh times combined. The applications fall into either one of the following categories:

Communication

Health

Personalization

Photography

Tools

The Zscaler report describes the Joker malware as one of the most prominent malware families targeting Android devices, that regularly modifies the malware’s trace signatures including updates to the code, execution methods, and payload-retrieving techniques. This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services.

To stay safe from such malicious apps Zscaler strongly recommends not downloading any unnecessary, untrusted, and un-vetted apps on your Android device. Install the apps that have a known and reliable source, they usually have very high install numbers and positive reviews. Installing antivirus software on your phone is also very important as it keeps a track of such apps and alerts the user then and there.

Here is the list of all the infected apps, uninstall them right away:

Simple Note Scanner - com.wuwan.pdfscan

Universal PDF Scanner - com.unpdf.scan.read.docscanuniver

Private Messenger - com.recollect.linkus

Premium SMS - com.premium.put.trustsms

Smart Messages - com.toukyoursms.timemessages

Text Emoji SMS - messenger.itext.emoji.mesenger

Blood Pressure Checker - com.bloodpressurechecker.tangjiang

Funny Keyboard - com.soundly.galaxykeyboard

Memory Silent Camera - com.silentmenory.timcamera

Custom Themed Keyboard - com.custom.keyboardthemes.galaxiy

Light Messages - com.lilysmspro.lighting

Themes Photo Keyboard - com.themes.bgphotokeyboard

Send SMS - exazth.message.send.text.sms

Themes Chat Messenger - com.relish.messengers

Instant Messenger - com.sbdlsms.crazymessager.mmsrec

Cool Keyboard - com.colate.gthemekeyboard

Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.zemoji.fontskeyboard

Mini PDF Scanner - com.mnscan.minipdf

Smart SMS Messages - com.sms.mms.message.ffei.free

Creative Emoji Keyboard - com.whiteemojis.creativekeyboard.ledsloard

Fancy SMS - con.sms.fancy

Fonts Emoji Keyboard - com.symbol.fonts.emojikeyboards

Personal Message - com.crown.personalmessage

Funny Emoji Message - com.funie.messagremo

Magic Photo Editor - com.amagiczy.photo.editor

Professional Messages - com.adore.attached.message

All Photo Translator - myphotocom.allfasttranslate.transationtranslator

Chat SMS - com.maskteslary.messages

Smile Emoji - com.balapp.smilewall.emoji

Wow Translator - com.imgtop.camtranslator

All Language Translate - com.exclusivez.alltranslate

Cool Messages - com.learningz.app.cool.messages

Blood Pressure Diary - bloodhold.nypressure.mainheart.ratemy.mo.depulse.app.tracker.diary

Chat Text SMS - com.echatsms.messageos

Hi Text SMS - ismos.mmsyes.message.texthitext.bobpsms

Emoji Theme Keyboard - com.gobacktheme.lovelyemojikeyboard

iMessager - start.me.messager

Text SMS - com.ptx.textsms

Camera Translator - com.haixgoback.outsidetext.languagecameratransla

Come Messages - com.itextsms.messagecoming

Painting Photo Editor - com.painting.pointeditor.photo

Rich Theme Message - com.getmanytimes.richsmsthememessenge

Quick Talk Message - mesages.qtsms.messenger

Advanced SMS - com.fromamsms.atadvancedmmsopp

Professional Messenger - com.akl.smspro.messenger

Classic Game Messenger - com.classcolor.formessenger.sic

Style Message - com.istyle.messagesty

Private Game Messages - com.message.game.india

Timestamp Camera - allready.taken.photobeauty.camera.timestamp