Google 'Plays' with logo to mark 10th anniversary — check the changes

Google Play Store is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a new logo. The tech giant has slightly tweaked the overall shape and colours of its logo. The most notable changes are the less vibrant colours that match with the colours that Google uses for many of its other services.

The new logo marks 10 years of Google Play since it was rebranded from the Android Market in 2012. It is a subtle adjustment that complements the new Google Chrome logo that was updated earlier this year, reported The Verge.

At first glance, the new logo looks a bit toned down — that’s because Google has intentionally reduced the brightness of the four colours red, blue, yellow, and green to match the colours of its other brands and services more closely. Further, the shape has been adjusted and the red and green colour sections are larger than before. The edges of the triangular have also been rounded a bit more than before.

"We are introducing a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of our helpful products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more," Tian Lim, VP of Google Play, was quoted as saying in the report.

Lim added that after a decade since its rebranding, 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries use Google Play every month to discover apps, games and digital services and more than two million developers work with Google Play to build their businesses and reach people across the globe.