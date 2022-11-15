    English
    Google Play introduces UPI Autopay payment option for subscription-based purchases in India

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    After selecting a subscription plan for purchase, users need to simply tap on the payment method in the cart, select “Pay with UPI”, and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app. 

    Google, on Tuesday, announced that it is introducing UPI Autopay as a payment option for subscription-based purchases on its Play Store in India. 

    Introduced under UPI 2.0 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI Autopay is supposed to help customers make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature. 
    Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, said, “With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services — while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.”
    Also Read: Health Connect, Google’s one-stop health app now available on Play Store
    The aim of UPI Autopay is to make setting up subscriptions easy. After selecting a subscription plan for purchase, users need to simply tap on the payment method in the cart, select “Pay with UPI”, and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app. 
    Today, Google Play helps consumers transact safely and seamlessly in more than 170 markets. The company also said that it has also been focused on removing complexities associated with finding and integrating local payments, including access to over 300 local payment methods supported in more than 60 countries.
    Also Read: Tech Eagle is the first in the world to transport animal vaccines via drones
