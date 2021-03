Google has announced a ‘significant change’ for developers that sell in-app digital goods and services on Google Play. In-app purchasing refers to the buying of goods and services from inside an application on a mobile device, like a smartphone or tablet. A classic example is gaming apps, where for a fee, the user playing the game gets extra attempts to reach the goal.

Starting July 2021, the tech giant will reduce the service fee Google Play receives from 30 percent to 15 percent, for the first $1 million of revenue every developer earns each year.

How it all started

To recap, in September last year, Google said that it will enforce its Google Play rules that require all app developers on the Play Store to use its in-app payment system. This Google Play billing policy rules applied to all Android developers, who use Google’s billing system which takes a 30 percent fee from payments. Back then Google said that more than 97 percent of apps globally do not sell digital goods, and therefore do not pay any service fee. Out of the remaining 3 percent, Google clarified that more than 98 percent of its current developers already complied with the “long standing policy”.

Given the backlash in India and the matter reaching the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) and the Competition Commission of India, Google on October 5 gave an extension of six months to Indian app developers. While the policy will come into effect in other regions from Oct 2021, in India it was deferring the policy to April 2022

Post this announcement Google set up ‘policy workshops’ with the global team of Google Play and met up with several India developers to make note of the asks from the ecosystem. As one would have guessed, the most popular demand laid on the table was to lower this 30 percent fee on in-app purchases of digital goods.

Today in a global blog-post titled ‘Boosting developer success on Google Play’, the tech giant claims, “With this change, 99 percent of developers globally that sell digital goods and services with Play will see a 50 percent reduction in fees. These are funds that can help developers scale up at a critical phase of their growth by hiring more engineers, adding to their marketing staff, increasing server capacity, and more.”

While addressing the fact that scaling an app does not stop once a business hits the $1 million revenue mark, Google further added, “We’ve heard from our partners making $2 million, $5 million and even $10 million a year that their services are still on a path to self-sustaining orbit. This is why we are making this reduced fee on the first $1 million of total revenue earned each year available to every Play developer that uses the Play billing system, regardless of size”.

How this will work?