Google Play and Apple App Store get a list of safe digital lending apps they can host in India

The RBI, as part of a master circular, has issued digital lending guidelines which list measures such as due diligence of loan service providers, direct disbursal of loan from the lender's bank account to the borrower's without any pass-through or third-party account, to avoid layering, the ministry said.

Google Play and Apple App Store have received a list of digital lending apps that are allowed to remain on their platforms. The Reserve Bank of India shared a list of apps used by its regulated entities with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn, shared the same with intermediaries offering app stores, the Finance Ministry told the Parliament on Tuesday. The companies have been asked to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on app stores.

On Monday , sources told CNBC-TV18 that a number of prominent fintech firms were facing a potential ban on their operations after MeitY included them in a list of digital lenders whose websites and applications were to be blocked in India.

PayU’s LazyPay, Vertex Growth and Brunei Investment-backed Kissht are among the lenders who are impacted due to this latest directive from the government. MeitY recently blocked 138 betting apps, and 94 loan apps with links to China and alleged involvement in money laundering.

Meanwhile, the enforcement directorate (ED) has been entrusted to curb money laundering under the PMLA Act 2002. It has initiated investigations under PMLA in quite a few cases where the proceeds of crime have been generated and acquired by the accused via illegal loan apps, and around Rs 2,116 crore has been identified, so far, the ministry said. Of this, Rs 859.15 crore has been seized under the PMLA, the ministry said, adding that assets amounting to Rs 289.28 crore have also been seized under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

The central bank's master circular comprises:

Know-your-customer (KYC) norms

Anti-money laundering standards

Combating financing of terrorism

Obligation of banks and financial institutions under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

This circular advises banks as well as financial institutions to follow certain customer identification procedures to open accounts and monitor suspicious transactions, to avoid money laundering and also to report the same to the appropriate authority.

