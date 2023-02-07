English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology News

Google Play and Apple App Store get a list of safe digital lending apps they can host in India

Google Play and Apple App Store get a list of safe digital lending apps they can host in India

Google Play and Apple App Store get a list of safe digital lending apps they can host in India
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Feb 7, 2023 2:59:27 PM IST (Published)

The RBI, as part of a master circular, has issued digital lending guidelines which list measures such as due diligence of loan service providers, direct disbursal of loan from the lender's bank account to the borrower's without any pass-through or third-party account, to avoid layering, the ministry said.

Google Play and Apple App Store have received a list of digital lending apps that are allowed to remain on their platforms. The Reserve Bank of India shared a list of apps used by its regulated entities with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn, shared the same with intermediaries offering app stores, the Finance Ministry told the Parliament on Tuesday. The companies have been asked to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on app stores.

Recommended Articles

View All
Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't

Delhi is one of the most populated cities prone to earthquakes in India — can it handle what Turkey couldn't

Feb 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author

A look at Salman Rushdie’s Victory City and controversies surrounding the author

Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan

Ways to save tax other than Section 80C with your home loan

Feb 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician

From boyhood heartthrob to a serious musician

Feb 7, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


On Monday, sources told CNBC-TV18 that a number of prominent fintech firms were facing a potential ban on their operations after MeitY included them in a list of digital lenders whose websites and applications were to be blocked in India.
PayU’s LazyPay, Vertex Growth and Brunei Investment-backed Kissht are among the lenders who are impacted due to this latest directive from the government. MeitY recently blocked 138 betting apps, and 94 loan apps with links to China and alleged involvement in money laundering.
The RBI, as part of a master circular, has issued digital lending guidelines which list measures such as due diligence of loan service providers, direct disbursal of loans from the lender's bank account to the borrower's without any pass-through or third-party account, to avoid layering, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the enforcement directorate (ED) has been entrusted to curb money laundering under the PMLA Act 2002. It has initiated investigations under PMLA in quite a few cases where the proceeds of crime have been generated and acquired by the accused via illegal loan apps, and around Rs 2,116 crore has been identified, so far, the ministry said. Of this, Rs 859.15 crore has been seized under the PMLA, the ministry said, adding that assets amounting to Rs 289.28 crore have also been seized under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.
The central bank's master circular comprises:
  • Know-your-customer (KYC) norms
  • Anti-money laundering standards
  • Combating financing of terrorism
  • Obligation of banks and financial institutions under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
    • This circular advises banks as well as financial institutions to follow certain customer identification procedures to open accounts and monitor suspicious transactions, to avoid money laundering and also to report the same to the appropriate authority.
    Also Read: Indians can now pay via UPI in these 5 countries
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    digital lending appFinance MinistryReserve Bank of India

    Previous Article

    Lazypay, Kissht, other prominent digital lenders face app & website ban in India in fresh crackdown

    Next Article

    India initiates process to ban 138 betting apps, 94 loan apps with China links

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X