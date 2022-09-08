Fantasy sports and rummy apps to be available on Google Play Store... for now

By CNBCTV18.com

Google India has decided to allow daily fantasy sports and rummy games apps on Play Store in a one-year pilot. Currently, if one wishes to play these games, one has to download an n APK (Android Package Kit) file from the respective site and install it.

In a press release, Google said that the India pilot programme would run from September 28, 2022, to September 28, 2023. App developers (existing and new) will have to submit an application form to Google for this.

Online fantasy sports websites like Deam11, Myteam11, Apna11, My11circle etc., have argued for a while that these games are also skill-based. Google has acknowledged this.

"Daily fantasy sports (often referred to as “DFS”) are games in which contestants use their knowledge of athletic events and athletes to select or manage rosters of simulated athletes whose performance directly corresponds with the actual performance of human athletes on sports teams or in sports events," the press release reads.

Earlier this week, the Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to decide GST rates on online gaming , casinos and horse racing said that they are open to the view of levying different rates and considering different valuation mechanisms for all three if required.

