Google Pixel Fold could make its debut in May at I/O — Here are the details

The expected size of the device is also quite similar to its Samsung competitor with a 5.8-inch outside screen and a folded 7.6-inch screen on the inside.

Google could possibly announce its much-awaited foldable Pixel smartphone at its annual developers' conference, I/O, on May 10, as per CNBC. The media house says it viewed internal documents from the tech giant, which hinted at the announcement.

“The Pixel Fold, known internally by the codename ‘Felix,’ will have the ‘most durable hinge on a foldable’ phone, according to the documents. It will cost upward of $1,700 and compete with Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4,” the report read.

The expected size of the device is also quite similar to its Samsung competitor with a 5.8-inch external screen and a folded 7.6-inch screen on the inside. It is said to be water-resistant and could weigh 283 grams, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams.

Website HowToiSolve also shared the expected renders of the smartphone, partnering with tipster OnLeaks, who also assisted with the renders of the rumoured Pixel 7a. The design shows a triple camera setup on the back of the foldable device — similar to that of the Pixel 7 Pro.

CNBC also added that the battery on the device could last up to 24 hours or up to 72 hours in low-power mode. What could be Google’s most-expensive Pixel yet is likely to be powered by the Tensor G2 chip, which also powers the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

However, the device, might not ship until June, which leaker Roland Quandt had hinted at in March. He also said that the device could have 256GB of storage (or more, or less) and might come in Carbon and Porcelain colour options.

The regions in which the Google Pixel Fold will be available at the initial launch are also not clear yet.

On the software end, Google has partnered with Samsung and other foldable smartphone makers in the past, so the user experience on the Pixel Fold should be on par with them — or more, given the exclusive features Google adds to its Pixel devices to make them stand out, like the magic eraser, live transcribe, etc.

Google will also announce the Android 14 at the event and it is possible that the operating system could be more optimised for future foldables.

CNBC also stated that Google is planning to offer a Pixel Watch with the Pixel Fold as an added incentive for initial buyers, like how Samsung adds launch offers with the Galaxy S and Z series smartphones.

Also Read: Google could launch its foldable smartphone next year