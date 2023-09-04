Google Pixel 8 series price could surge in Europe, suggest reports

The Pixel 8 series will be launched on October 4 and rumour has it that the devices could cost significantly more than their predecessors, especially in Europe.

According to a recent report by TheTechOutlook and tipster Paras Guglani, the base variant of the Pixel 8 is expected to be priced at around 874 euros and that of the Pixel 8 Pro is pegged at 1,235 euros in the European market, at least.

The Pixels have long been among the top-performing smartphones across the globe while being priced less than the likes of iPhone Pro models and Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S lineup.

For context, the Pixel 7 was launched starting at 650 euros last year and the Pixel 7 Pro at a starting price of around 900 euros. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,199 and the iPhone 14 Pro at $999 —the iPhone 14 Pro Max going for a starting price of $1099.

Previous rumours suggested that we could see a $50-$100 price hike from the Pixel 7 devices but if the reports are to be believed then the hike could be much higher. How the new prices will reflect in the Indian market is still unclear.

It's no secret that Google is still looking to gain a firm foothold in the global smartphone market which is dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. According to multiple research reports, Google's Pixel smartphone lineup currently holds less than 5 percent of the global market share, and a sharp price hike could, if anything, dissuade people from buying/upgrading to the new devices.

The USP of the Pixel devices has always been that they offer a pure Android experience at a competitive price point. And given how many options users have in the Android market, and considering its low market share, Google — unlike Samsung or Apple — cannot exactly expect people to buy its devices no matter the price. If, and that's a big "if", these rumours are true.

TheTechOutlook also reported that the Pixel 8 will be available in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB — while the Pixel 8 Pro will also be available in an additional 512GB storage.

Last week, Google accidentally gave us a sneak peek of the Pixel 8 Pro and possibly a new Pixel Watch by publishing a photo of the device on the Google Store under the subscriptions and services page.

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain. This image is from the Google Store website, which inadvertently published this image early in the promo page for "Google Subscriptions & Services".Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/nARd4Hz8hk— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 30, 2023

The colour shown in the image is allegedly called Porcelain. Apart from that, the device is expected to come in Bay, Obsidian, and Mint colour options. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, could be available in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose and Mint colour options.