Google Pixel 8 series could bring major upgrade to the camera this year

Google might upgrade the camera for the Pixel 8 lineup, featuring bigger sensors for improved low-light imaging and dynamic range. The new sensors will reportedly support Staggered HDR and may include additional features like Adaptive Torch and Segmentation AWB for enhanced photography.

With the Pixel 6 lineup, Google switched to Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN1 and continued with it for last year’s Pixel 7 models as well. According to Android Police, this year, the tech giant is moving to a 'GN2' sensor which is “about 35 percent bigger”.

“This should lead to a substantial increase in light intake, thereby helping low-light imaging and dynamic range. More importantly, the sensor supports Staggered HDR, which allows the camera to simultaneously take a long and short exposure shot, reducing motion blur and ghosting,” the report said.