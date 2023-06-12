CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsGoogle Pixel 8 series could bring major upgrade to the camera this year

Google Pixel 8 series could bring major upgrade to the camera this year

Google Pixel 8 series could bring major upgrade to the camera this year
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 12, 2023 6:50:06 PM IST (Published)

Google might upgrade the camera for the Pixel 8 lineup, featuring bigger sensors for improved low-light imaging and dynamic range. The new sensors will reportedly support Staggered HDR and may include additional features like Adaptive Torch and Segmentation AWB for enhanced photography.

Google is reportedly upgrading the camera for its upcoming Pixel 8 lineup with bigger sensors which will improve low-light photography and the dynamic range of image processing.

With the Pixel 6 lineup, Google switched to Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN1 and continued with it for last year’s Pixel 7 models as well. According to Android Police, this year, the tech giant is moving to a 'GN2' sensor which is “about 35 percent bigger”.
“This should lead to a substantial increase in light intake, thereby helping low-light imaging and dynamic range. More importantly, the sensor supports Staggered HDR, which allows the camera to simultaneously take a long and short exposure shot, reducing motion blur and ghosting,” the report said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X